First accumulating snow of the season strikes the Stateline tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The fall season usually sees a round or two of early accumulating snow. The first of the fall for the Stateline this year hits overnight. Be ready for minor slush on the roads for the Tuesday morning drive.

Timing: 3 am to 9 am

Light snow showers fall before dawn on Tuesday, and linger through the morning drive time.

Snow showers hold off until very early Tuesday morning. When they move in, however, we may get a few moderate bands of snow within the light snow showers. The slightly higher snowfall rates will overcome the near-freezing temperatures, causing some minor slush on the roads. Watch out for slushy to slippery conditions early in the morning.

Rain showers take over by the middle of Tuesday morning as the weather warms up.

The snow stays steady through 7 am, then a transition to rain showers occurs between 7 am and 9 am. After 9 am, we should see all rain showers across the Stateline.

By 9 am, the slush starts melting off of the roads, and helped along by the rain washing the slush away. Once we get to the late morning hours, the roads should be just wet and full of puddles.

Impacts:

Light accumulations of wet snow are likely, with some spots seeing 2" of snow.

The steady snow in the morning produces 1-2" of snow in general around the Stateline. Near and west of Freeport, however, the snow piles up a little more and is in the 2"+ territory. On the high end, some spots in the Stateline get 3" of snow.

This won't all stick to the roads, however. You'll see most of the snow accumulation on the grass and fields around our area. Since the weather is near freezing through early Tuesday morning, some of the snow melts once it hits the road. This won't completely be the case, however, so some minor slush builds up on the roads and sidewalks.

Slow down in the morning, as a minor amount of slush sticks to the roads.

Take it easy in the morning. Less than 1" of slush on the roads doesn't sound like much, but that's enough to create slippery conditions. Also, this is the first snow of the season, so you and many others will need a little time to get used to driving in the snow again.

Leave the house earlier than usual and take your time getting to your destination in the morning. Be aware that road conditions may change suddenly, especially on bridges and overpasses. The roads may be wet for one stretch, then suddenly slushy in others. Again, take your time.

The rest of Tuesday:

Rain showers continue to fall through Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

After 9 am or so, rain showers take over as we warm above freezing. This eliminates any snow, and helps melt or wash away what's there. By the afternoon, much of the evidence of wintry weather disappears. The roads remain wet to soggy, however, between the melting slush and additional rain, so take it a little easy during the evening drive home too.

We stay above freezing through Tuesday night and Wednesday, so we won't have to worry about the rain freezing to the roads. We stay ice-free for the rest of the week.

If you need a quick check on conditions in the morning, check out the 13 Weather Authority app or head to the weather page.