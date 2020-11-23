Fewer people in Rockford respond to census by themselves compared to 2010

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We now know the self-response rates across Illinois for 2020's census. This year, a smaller percentage of people responded by themselves to the census compared to the last census in 2010.

This is only self-response rates. That is someone who responded to the census by mail, phone or online. The enumeration data, which is data gathered by census workers going door to door, is not yet included.

This year, Rockford's self-response rate to the census is 69.4 percent. That is slightly down from the city's rate of 69.6 percent in 2010. Rockford is also below Illinois' self-response rate of 71.4 percent. It is above the United States' rate of 67 percent. City of Rockford Chief of Staff Wester Wuori says he expects Illinois to lose at least one representative in Congress due to a drop in population.

This is only self-response rates," said Wuori. "That is someone who responded to the census by mail or online. The enumeration data, which is data gathered by census workers going door to door, is not yet included.

By law, the U.S. Census Bureau has to report the final numbers to the president by the end of 2020. In the picture below, you will see the self-response rates for cities and counties in our area.