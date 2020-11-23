Family Peace Center to expand after receiving new grant

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A grant of more than $634,000 will help the City of Rockford expand domestic violence and human trafficking services for the community.

With the grant, the Family Peace Center will add eight more employees, nearly tripling the size of its current staff.

The new employees would work on a project to help people who experiencing multi-victimization over their lifetime, or when someone experiences two or more types of crimes or violence.

The project improves training, crisis intervention and awareness for the community, among other goals.

The $632,072 grant to the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention will run from December 2020 through November 2023.