Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry adapts for RVC students, hopes online learners will use campus resources

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With so many people loosing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more students at Rock Valley College are finding themselves in a position they never expected. The school's food pantry is looking to help.

The Eagle's Nest Food Pantry is stocked with supplies, unlike this time last year. But with most students learning from home this year, employees are worried students in need aren't coming to campus for resources.

That's why the pantry is adapting. It now has a curbside pick-up location, delivery option and website for students to choose what items they need.

"When we know that there've been students that have previously used and needed the services then we reach out to them. But I think we all worry a little bit that there may be students that may be missed and so we're trying to do our best to send out messages," said TRiO Complete Program Coordinator Claudia Seijas-Clark.

TRiO Student Support Services works with low-income students, first generation college students and students with disabilities. Seijas-Clark says during the pandemic more students have not only asked for food but for items like coats, gas cards and other personal items.

The Eagle's Nest Food Pantry gets all of its supplies through food and cash donations. If you would like to contribute click here.