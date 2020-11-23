Dr. Fauci: Santa has ‘innate immunity,’ won’t spread COVID-19 for Christmas

(WREX) — A global pandemic isn't getting in the way of Santa Claus this winter!



That's according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert.



He told "USA Today," "Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity."

Dr. Fauci is telling kids not to worry this holiday season, though. "Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody," he said.

You can view the full interview here.