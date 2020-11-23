Don’t let moose lick your cars cautions Canadian authorities

(CNN) - Canadian officials are warning people not to let moose lick their cars.

Authorities in Jasper in Canada's Alberta province, put up signs asking motorists to avoid allowing moose to like the salt off their cars.

Moose find it hard to resist the salt that ends up on vehicles after it's been spread on winter roads.

Officials say this can be dangerous when moose are too close to cars.

When it happens, they ask people to simply drive away.