Despite Trump’s prod, Mich. to consider certifying Biden win

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan election officials plan to consider certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in the state amid President Donald Trump’s brazen attempts to subvert the results of the election. The Board of State Canvassers, which has two Republicans and two Democrats, is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon for what usually is a routine step. Allies of Trump and GOP Senate candidate John James, however, want the panel to delay voting for two weeks to audit votes in heavily Democratic Wayne County, home to Detroit. Biden crushed the president by more than 330,000 votes in Wayne County. Michigan’s elections bureau has recommended that the Nov. 3 results be certified.