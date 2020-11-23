Court: Texas, Louisiana can end Planned Parenthood funding

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas and Louisiana can cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood clinics. Monday’s decision by a majority of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses earlier rulings in two longstanding fights over abortion. Opponents of legal abortion have long sought to deny federal Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. Abortion rights supporters and advocates for women’s health have argued that cutting off Medicaid funding for the organization would also reduce the access of low-income women to a variety of vital non-abortion health services.