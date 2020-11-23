Chicago hires Coyne Schofield as player development coach

The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Kendall Coyne Schofield as player development coach. She’s the first woman to hold that job in the organization’s 94-year history. The former U.S. women’s national team player will also serve as the team’s youth hockey growth specialist. The Blackhawks also added former NHL forward Erik Condra as a player development coach and hired Juan Gonzalez from USA Hockey to be a strength and conditioning coach in the minors. Meghan Hunter was promoted to director of hockey administration and amateur scout.