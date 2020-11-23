Asia Today: South Korea capital announces new virus controls

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Authorities in the South Korean capital have announced a tightening of social distancing regulations, including shutting nightclubs, limiting service hours at restaurants and reducing public transportation. The measures going into effect on Tuesday also include a ban on public rallies or demonstrations of more than 10 people. Restaurants can provide only take out and delivery after 9 p.m., and public transportation will be limited after 10 p.m. Seoul’s acting mayor told reporters one-third of city employees will work from home. He recommend churches convert to online worship services only. Earlier on Monday, the country reported 271 new cases of the coronavirus.