After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she will step down from her role as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Feinstein is giving up the powerful spot after public criticism of her bipartisan outreach and her handling of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings. The 87-year-old senator in a statement Monday that she will not seek the position in the next Congress. She did not say why, but said she would instead focus on wildfire and drought issues and the effects of climate change, which are important in her home state. She plans to continue to serve on the Judiciary, Appropriations and intelligence panels.