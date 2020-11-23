Accumulating snowfall is on track to impact the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The opportunity for accumulating snowfall is at the forefront of the forecast. Snow arrives on Tuesday morning and could lead to a dicey morning commute. However, expect a short-lived experience headed into the holiday.

SAY IT ISN'T SNOW:

A mostly dry start to the week as sunshine takes over for the rest of Monday. Today's weather stays dry due to the influence of high pressure. This means winds will be calm to light, cool highs in the lower 40's, and mostly sunny skies. However, there will be more clouds to build in as a low-pressure system pushes eastward. This will be the suspect of the upcoming snowfall that will impact the next AM commute.

After the onset of cloud cover, we will notice the onset of rain that quickly transitions to snow. Temperatures will support an all snow event after midnight as we drop below freezing in the Stateline. Snowfall may be moderate to heavy at times. Accumulation totals of up to 1-3 inches are possible with this event, but most of this will occur on grassy surfaces. The roadways could pick up some of the snowfall, but will primarily be slushy and slick. In conclusion, this means that you will have to leave extra time for travel in the A.M. commute for Tuesday! Snow should transition to sleet and rain as temperatures warm up later Tuesday morning. Highs for the day will make it back into the lower 40's.

Rain continues through Tuesday evening and overnight. This should melt any remaining snowfall that lingers in the Stateline. Lows stay above freezing for Tuesday night. This will prevent any additional snowfall chances. However, wet weather is not over. Showers of rain will appear on Wednesday. This will leave us two straight days without sunshine until the holiday.

A DRY, MILD TURKEY DAY:

Thanksgiving in right around the corner and there is good news. Sunshine is returning to the Stateline with some fairly warm temperatures for Turkey Day. Highs in the upper 40's. This will lead to a string of days in the sunshine for the upcoming weekend ahead.