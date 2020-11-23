13 WREX wins two Regional Emmy awards

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- For the sixth straight year, the 13 WREX team has taken home at least one Regional Emmy award for news excellence.

The 62nd Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards were presented virtually Sunday night because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the third straight year, 13 WREX won an Emmy in the Societal Concerns Series category for its month-long series into Scott's Law in Illinois.

The series, called "Lives on the Line," was a compilation of a dozen stories to help viewers understand the dangerous safety implications law enforcement, tow truck drivers, construction workers, etc. face when drivers fail to move over.

Several members of the WREX news, creative services, production and engineering teams received credit for this award.

The station's second Emmy came in the Weather Series category for the weekly "Weather Wise" series. Weather Wise is a 60 second weather segment that takes a deep dive into the "why" of weather phenomena. Different from a forecast, this allows us to explain unique aspects of the weather through creative storytelling outside of the studio.

Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner and the 13 WREX creative services team were honored with this award.

The station was nominated for a total of 10 awards and was the only Rockford station to win an Emmy.

You can find a full list of Emmy winners here.