UK leader to end England’s coronavirus lockdown on Dec. 2

3:07 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end an England-wide lockdown as scheduled on Dec. 2 and will announce a return to regional restrictions since statistics show coronavirus infections have stabilized. Johnson’s office says the government will go back to a three-tiered system that imposes different restrictions based on the severity of local outbreaks. Johnson’s office also confirmed plans to increase mass testing and begin a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program next month, assuming regulators approve a vaccine. England is partway through a four-week lockdown that started Nov. 5. The Cabinet on Sunday is discussing the next steps to fight the pandemic and Parliament will get the government’s plans on Monday.

Associated Press

