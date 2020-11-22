Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Powell

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump campaign’s legal team is moving to distance itself from a firebrand conservative attorney, Sidney Powell. The effort comes after a tumultuous several days in which Powell made multiple incorrect statements about the voting process, alleged unsupported and complex conspiracy theories, and vowed to “blow up” Georgia with a “biblical” lawsuit. A statement from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, states that Powell isn’t part of the Trump legal team and is “practicing law on her own.” Powell did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election have failed in case after case.