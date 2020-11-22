Sentencing set for ex-NW Indiana mayor over campaign funds

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana mayor faces a January sentencing after pleading guilty to charges that he illegally used public campaign donations to cover gambling losses. Sixty-four-year-old Joseph Stahura pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, felonies carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 13. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Stahura served 17 years as mayor of the Lake County city of Whiting until he resigned this year. Federal prosecutors say he and his wife used funds from Stahura’s campaign to cover $55,700 in gambling debts.