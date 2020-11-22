Skip to Content

Rockford area teachers union to honor those who have died from COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Education Association says it wants its members to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

In a message out to teachers Sunday, the union says it is encouraging people to wear black on Monday "in support of our colleagues who have lost a loved one due to COIVD-19".

It also says it mourns the death of Mike Padron, the husband of an REA member.

It is important to note that 13 WREX has not confirmed if Padron died from COVID-19. 13 WREX is working to confirm this information.

