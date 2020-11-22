Robinson hits 1,000-yard mark from scrimmage in rookie campaign

ROCKFORD (WREX) — James Robinson's rookie year resume continues to impress, as he broke 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his rookie year against the Steelers. Pittsburgh handily beat Jacksonville 27-3 to stay undefeated on the year. It didn't take much as Robinson came into the game with 917 yards rushing and receiving combined.

He ran for 73 yards over 17 carries on Sunday and caught two balls for 21 yards to add to the day's totals to get to 1,011 yards total on the year. The Rockford Lutheran alum has accumulated over 100 yards from scrimmage four times this season, being a bright spot on a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars squad.