Robinson hits 1,000-yard mark from scrimmage in rookie campaign

5:44 pm Top Sports Stories
ROCKFORD (WREX) — James Robinson's rookie year resume continues to impress, as he broke 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his rookie year against the Steelers. Pittsburgh handily beat Jacksonville 27-3 to stay undefeated on the year. It didn't take much as Robinson came into the game with 917 yards rushing and receiving combined.

He ran for 73 yards over 17 carries on Sunday and caught two balls for 21 yards to add to the day's totals to get to 1,011 yards total on the year. The Rockford Lutheran alum has accumulated over 100 yards from scrimmage four times this season, being a bright spot on a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars squad.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

