Netanyahu rival launches probe, testing partnership

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has appointed a committee to investigate the government’s controversial purchase of German submarines several years ago — a step that further strains his already poor relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The $2 billion purchase of the submarines and warships made by Thyssenkrupp is the focus of a sweeping corruption scandal in which seven businessmen, including confidants of Netanyahu, have been named as suspects. Netanyahu, who is on trial for his involvement in three other corruption scandals, is not a suspect in the submarine case. But critics, including his defense minister at the time, have said Netanyahu behaved improperly and may have had a conflict of interest.