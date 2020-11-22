Michigan leader: Trump didn’t ask for election interference

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield says President Donald Trump didn’t ask the state’s Republican lawmakers to “break the law” or “interfere” with the election during a meeting at the White House. Chatfield was among several GOP legislators who met with Trump on Friday, amid Trump’s longshot efforts to block Biden’s win. Chatfield’s comments to Fox News about the highly unusual meeting came a day before canvassers plan to meet on whether to certify Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. Michigan’s election agency has recommended that the Nov. 3 results — including Biden’s victory — be certified by the canvassing board, which has two Democrats and two Republicans.