Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old man in the fatal shooting of two people and wounding of two others at a Nebraska fast food restaurant. Roberto Carlos Silva, of Omaha, was booked into jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree homicide and arson charges in the attack Saturday night at a Sonic Drive-in in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue. Police say they first received a call about a possible bomb in a moving truck parked outside of the restaurant, and officers who arrived found a burning U-Haul and four people who had been shot. Two were declared dead at the scene. Silva was arrested Wednesday for allegedly buying $57 worth of food at the restaurant using someone else’s Sonic app account.