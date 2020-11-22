Illinois again reports daily COVID-19 cases at more than 10K

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois public health officials are reporting 10,012 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 additional deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported more than 10,000 confirmed and probable cases each day for four consecutive days. The last time it dipped below 10,000 was Wednesday when it was 8,922. Overall, Illinois has reported 656,298 coronavirus cases and 11,506 deaths since the start of the pandemic. More than 92,000 tests have been reported in the past 24 hours.