Skip to Content

Hundreds of cities still eligible for COVID-19 relief money

New
2:26 pm CoronavirusNewsTop News StoriesTop Stories

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) --Illinois state officials are reminding local governments of a Dec. 1 deadline to submit applications for federal relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress approved so-called Local CURE funds as part of a COVID-19 relief package last spring.

The money must be spent by Dec. 30.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity reports that it has initiated the process with the 1,400 eligible government but many have yet to complete the required steps.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

Related Articles

Skip to content