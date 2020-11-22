G-20 summit ends with support for COVID-19 vaccines for all

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Leaders of the world’s most powerful nations have wrapped up the Group of 20 summit, vowing to spare no effort to protect lives and expressing their determination to ensure affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people. The two-day summit of heads of state was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The G-20 final statement issued Sunday said the group will spare no effort to ensure “affordable and equitable access for all people” to COVID-19 vaccines and expressed support for an international initiative to distribute vaccines to countries worldwide.