Ethiopia warns civilians of ‘no mercy’ in Tigray offensive

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s military is warning civilians in the besieged Tigray regional capital that there will be “no mercy” if they don’t “save themselves” ahead of a final offensive to flush out defiant regional leaders _ a threat that Human Rights Watch on Sunday said could violate international law. An army spokesman says that “from now on, the fighting will be a tank battle” and asserts that the army is marching on the Tigray capital, Mekele and will encircle it with tanks. Ethiopia’s prime minister is giving the Tigray leaders front 72 hours to surrender, saying that “you are at a point of no return.”