Bruce Swedien, Grammy-winning engineer of ‘Thriller,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bruce Swedien, a five-time Grammy-winning audio engineer who collaborated with Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones, has died. He was 86. His daughter says he died Nov. 16 in Gainesville, Florida, after battling an illness and complications from surgery. The New York Times reported that he tested positive for the coronavirus but was asymptomatic. Swedien had more than 65 years of music industry experience and was best known for his collaborations on Jackson’s hit albums “Thriller” and “Off the Wall.” He also had recording sessions with a plethora of other stars including Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Duke Ellington and Diana Ross.