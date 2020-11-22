Belvidere mourns loss of beloved teacher and coach

Belvidere mourns loss of beloved teacher and coachNew
BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere community is mourning the loss of beloved teacher and coach Rob Salley after he passed away on Saturday in the early evening. In a tweet late last night, the Belvidere Girls Cross Country team tweeted: "Coach Salley was a man who was passionate about his athletes and giving everyone a chance. he had a spirit of fire and excitement that made every practice meet and every cold cross country morning fun. personally, he was an outstanding coach, a trusted mentor and a really good friend. rob, you will be missed by so, so many. love to the Salley family during this difficult time."