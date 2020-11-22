Skip to Content

Belvidere mourns loss of beloved teacher and coach

New
11:11 pm Top News StoriesTop Sports Stories
Belvidere-logo

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere community is mourning the loss of beloved teacher and coach Rob Salley after he passed away on Saturday in the early evening. In a tweet late last night, the Belvidere Girls Cross Country team tweeted: "Coach Salley was a man who was passionate about his athletes and giving everyone a chance. he had a spirit of fire and excitement that made every practice meet and every cold cross country morning fun. personally, he was an outstanding coach, a trusted mentor and a really good friend. rob, you will be missed by so, so many. love to the Salley family during this difficult time."

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

Related Articles

Skip to content