A wintry mix looms to start off the new week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Stateline's first shot at accumulating snow looks more and more likely early this week. Eventually, the storm system turns over to rain, creating a soggy situation through the middle of the week.

Snow showers:

The week starts out quiet with sunshine and slightly cooler weather on Monday. Look for temperatures to only warm into the low 40's.

Monday night is when the storm system arrives. In general, snow showers look to kick off the storm, before a transition over the rain occurs Tuesday. Look for more rain during the middle to end of the system between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snow showers start up early Tuesday morning, and continue through the morning commute.

We'll start with the snow. The showers arrive a couple of hours before sunrise, and since the weather is cold enough, snow is likely to fall. We'll get snow showers for several hours, which would take us into the middle of Tuesday morning.

By the middle of Tuesday morning, rain showers take over for the remainder of the storm system.

By 9 am, the atmosphere warms up, so rain and possibly sleet start to mix in with the snow. By late morning, we should be seeing only rain, and the rest of the storm has just rain showers.

Depending on where the steadier snow falls, some spots could see up to 2" of snow.

This may be our first round of accumulating snow of the fall. 1-2" of snow accumulation looks possible. Much of this accumulates on grassy surfaces like your lawn or in the fields. There may be a little that sticks to the road, however, so be ready for slushy spots during the morning commute.

Because temperatures will hover around or just above freezing Tuesday morning, a lot of the snow may melt once it hits the road. This hopefully cuts down on the impacts of the snow for the morning drive.

Soggy through midweek:

Rain showers keep going into Wednesday.

Beyond Tuesday morning, it's all rain showers. We'll see a light rain fall for much of Tuesday, with the tail end of the storm system keeping rain around into Wednesday morning. The showers may be a little heavier Tuesday night into the morning hours. The rain looks to be out of our hair by Wednesday evening.

Since temperatures heat up into the 40's both Tuesday and Wednesday, don't look for the snow to stick around. Anything that accumulates on the lawn should melt completely away by midweek.

The rain totals look somewhat impressive. Between all of the precipitation (snow, rain, and sleet combined), we could get up to 1" of liquid by Wednesday night.

Quiet holiday weekend:

The weather clears out in time for the holiday.

Once we get to Thanksgiving, the weather quiets down. The holiday has dry and partly cloudy weather, with a temperature near 50 degrees. The rest of the weekend provides similar results. We may be a little cooler with temperatures in the low 40's, but sunny and dry weather sticks around. The weather could stay that way through the middle of the following week.