VanVleet signs 4-year, $85 million deal with Raptors

BKN Raptors Parade 20190617
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, left, and guard Kyle Lowry celebrate during the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto on Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fred VanVleet has signed a big contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors for four years and $85 million. From going undrafted all the way to becoming an NBA champion in 2019, Fred has proven himself as a NBA star caliber player. Fred signed with the Raptors in 2016, and the organization that took a chance on him, locked him up for another four years after what he's done for the franchise.

"He worked in and out, you know day in and day out for this time to come, so I'm just excited for him, just a blessing," said Marquez Beeks who is Fred's marketing director. "Just to come from Rockford where we're from and to see somebody like that get to a big enough stage and big enough stature where he is, it's a blessing."

VanVleet has averaged 10.5 points per game through his first four years in the NBA, along with 4.1 assists per game. This past season Fred averaged the most points in his career, at 17.5 per game.

The Raptors will start their season in Tampa, Florida due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

