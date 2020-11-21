VanVleet signs 4-year, $85 million deal with Raptors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fred VanVleet has signed a big contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors for four years and $85 million. From going undrafted all the way to becoming an NBA champion in 2019, Fred has proven himself as a NBA star caliber player. Fred signed with the Raptors in 2016, and the organization that took a chance on him, locked him up for another four years after what he's done for the franchise.

"He worked in and out, you know day in and day out for this time to come, so I'm just excited for him, just a blessing," said Marquez Beeks who is Fred's marketing director. "Just to come from Rockford where we're from and to see somebody like that get to a big enough stage and big enough stature where he is, it's a blessing."

VanVleet has averaged 10.5 points per game through his first four years in the NBA, along with 4.1 assists per game. This past season Fred averaged the most points in his career, at 17.5 per game.

The Raptors will start their season in Tampa, Florida due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada.