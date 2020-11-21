Turkish, Saudi leaders speak by phone ahead of G20 summit

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman by phone ahead of the G-20 virtual summit hosted by the kingdom. Erdogan’s office said early Saturday the leaders discussed improving relations between the two countries. Ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia deteriorated sharply after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, adding to tensions over Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, viewed by Riyadh as a terrorist group. The statement says Erdogan and Salman agreed to keep channels of dialogue open to improve bilateral ties and overcome issues.