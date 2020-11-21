The show goes on at Madrid´s opera house despite pandemic

MADRID (AP) — The show is going on at Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house these days, despite the coronavirus pandemic. While most of the major opera venues around the world are closed because of the virus, performances are continuing at Teatro Real. Audiences are socially distanced and limited to 65% of normal capacity. Cast members perform without masks, but they and the orchestra are tested every three days, and stagehands and other workers must fill out health questionnaires every day. The director of the current production of “Rusalka” says people need music and the arts, and he believes governments are wrong to close theaters.