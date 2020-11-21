Rockford IceHogs host annual Garage Sale

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs hosted their annual Garage Sale on Saturday.

The event was hosted at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

People were able to stock up on holiday gifts and check out new merchandise for the upcoming year.

The team says it was a great opportunity to see fans for the first time in months.

"For us as a staff, it has been really cool to see our hockey family, which we haven't seen since March," said Director of Operations Mike Peck.

The IceHogs store will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.