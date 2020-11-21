Pot advocates: Pritzker’s reading of law costing state $135M

CHICAGO (AP) --Lawmakers and cannabis industry insiders say Gov. J. B. Pritzker's interpretation of Illinois' marijuana legalization law is costing the state more than $100 million in tax revenue by blocking certain pot shops from relocating.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that even as cannabis sales have remained consistent despite the coronavirus pandemic, some industry advocates say in a recent memo that the state is losing out on an estimated $135 million in tax revenue by not allowing existing medical dispensaries to move without repercussions.

They say the Pritzker administration's reading of the law is hampering their industry.