Netanyahu: Convicted spy Pollard expected in Israel soon

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst who served 30 years in prison for spying for Israel, for completing his parole and says he expects to see him in Israel soon. In a statement issued Saturday evening, Netanyahu said he had worked for Pollard’s release for many years. He did not provide a firm date when Pollard might arrive. The Justice Department announced Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, freeing him to move to Israel. Advocates have said that has long been Pollard’s wish.