UPDATE: One person is dead after a motorcycle collides with a vehicle

UPDATE: Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms one person is dead after a motorcycle collides with a vehicle on Saturday.

Hintz says the driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries from the crash.

He has not be identified.

Previously: The Rockford Police Department says a crash on Saturday led to serious injuries.

Police tweeted about the accident, saying it happened at the intersection of Newburg and Phelps.

Newburg is blocked between Arnold Avenue and Mulford Road due to the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.