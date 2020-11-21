Harlem’s Nietz signs with Valparaiso

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Harlem pitcher Cheyenne Nietz signed her letter of intent earlier this week, but since Harlem High didn't have a signing day due to the pandemic, Nietz and her family found a way to celebrate.

Family, friends and coaches gathered at Rascal's in Loves Park on their outdoor patio to recognize Cheyenne's accomplishments. Valparaiso was Nietz's only offer, but that was all she needed.

"Well I'm super excited, actually, and it's really unfortunate that COVID has taken over high school and my senior experience," said Nietz. "But it's an honor and a blessing and I'm extremely excited to go to Valpo. I just love the area, and the softball team when I was there was just so comforting and made me feel right at home."

Nietz heads to Valparaiso in the fall of 2021, she says she's expected to make an impact right away as a pitcher for the Crusaders.