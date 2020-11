STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX)—A fire dispalces a family Saturday night after thier mobile home catches on fire.

The Stillman Fire Protection District, the Byron Fire Protection District, and several others responded to the fire around 6:30 in the 70000 block of Illinois 72.

Fire crews were able to rescue the family, their pet and some belongs.

But the fire did destroy the home.

There is no word on what cased the fire.