A cloudy, cool, and average end to the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The chance for showers remains minimal throughout the remainder of the weekend. However, this will change quickly as equal chances for rain and snow appear in the mid-week.

CLOUDY, COOL, AND MOSTLY DRY:

A very similar day to Saturday evening as the weather remains cloudy, but dry.

For Sunday, we kick off the day on the cool side with plenty of cloud cover. These clouds should not present the Stateline with many shower opportunities throughout the day. However, the further south you head close to I-80, the chance for showers grows. Overall, the Rockford region is going to remain mostly dry, but cloudy nonetheless. The highs will be right on par with our monthly averages. Temperatures rest in the mid 40's for Sunday. The afternoon starts to give way to a few more peaks of sunshine with a light breeze out of the northwest.

High pressure pushes into the Stateline Sunday night causing more clearing to occur. Partly Cloudy conditions take over into Monday morning. The lows will be getting cooler than Saturday's low 30's. The upper 20's start off the week of Turkey Day. Winds remain mostly tame. so do not expect a major cool down. Monday remains in line with more 40's across the board, but with a few degrees knocked off due to the high pressure system driving in cooler northerly air. Thankfully, the day is mostly dry. However, the same cannot be said through overnight hours into Tuesday.

RAIN/SNOW MIX FOR TUESDAY.



A chance for snow appears in the forecast Tuesday morning before rain returns.

As high pressures pushes eastward, gulf moisture rushes into the Stateline allowing for our dry low-level to build up moisture. This will make the weather begin to look a little dicey on Tuesday. An upper-level trough drags in the chance for rain/snow to the Stateline. We could see some wet snow or a rain /snow mix as the system chooses it's path toward the region. Right now, models disagree on it's exact tracks so stay tuned to 13 News for the latest forecast. This could lead to minor accumulations in the morning on Tuesday, but warm air advections brings the chance for only rain by the afternoon.

Rain chances may last into Wednesday, but for now a mostly dry day is expected.

THANKSGIVING DAY PREVIEW:

Turkey Day is looking pleasant for the holiday in Stateline.

Thanksgiving into the Weekend will remain mostly dry and slightly above average. Highs in the Stateline will rise to the upper 40's by Thursday with plenty of sunshine to serve up with Thanksgiving dinner. However, the highs will drop into the lower 40's by Saturday (Stroll on State) with rain/snow chances by Sunday.