Wisconsin health agency says it’s committed to vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is assuring Republican lawmakers that the agency is committed to expanding the popular SeniorCare program to cover vaccines as required under a state law passed in April as part of a coronavirus relief package. Agency secretary Andrea Palm responded in a letter released Thursday to concerns raised earlier this month by the then-co chairs of the Legislature’s budget committee. They questioned why vaccine coverage had not been added to SeniorCare more than six months after the law required it. Palm says that federal approval of changes needed to enact the law had been requested and is pending.