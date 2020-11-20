VP Mike Pence comes to Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning Friday in Georgia in support of the state’s two Republican senators. They’re trying to overcome Democratic challengers in Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine who controls the Senate at the outset of President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. Pence’s trip comes as Georgia’s Republican secretary of state prepares to certify a Biden victory in the state. While Pence has joined Trump in not yet conceding to Biden, the vice president has avoided repeating Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Pence instead has pledged to “keep fighting until every legal vote is counted and until every illegal vote is thrown out.”