USC guard Drew Peterson eligible this season after transfer

9:10 pm Illinois News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson will be eligible immediately to play for Southern California this season. Coach Andy Enfield said Friday that the junior guard was granted a legislative relief waiver by the NCAA. Peterson transferred to USC after two years at Rice, where he averaged 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. The 6-foot-8, 185-pounder started 31 games last season, leading the team in rebounds (209), assists (112) and steals (33). USC opens the season next Wednesday against California Baptist.

Associated Press

