UK police release man arrested over 1974 pub bombings

LONDON (AP) — Police have released a man arrested earlier this week in connection with the deaths of 21 people in a pair of pub bombings in Birmingham in 1974. West Midlands police said they released the 65-year-old after a search of his Belfast home. The investigation continues. The arrest followed an inquiry into the bombings last year during which an unidentified Irish Republican Army volunteer named four men he said were responsible for the bombings. A botched police investigation immediately after the bombings led to the wrongful convictions of six people who became known as the Birmingham Six. They were released in 1991 after their convictions were quashed.