Thank an insect: Hundreds of jobs tied to protein venture

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — Archer Daniels Midland and a French company announced plans to produce protein from insects in Decatur, a venture that is expected to create hundreds of jobs. The site will be owned and operated by InnovaFeed at ADM’s Decatur corn processing complex. Construction is targeted to begin in 2021. InnovaFeed creates oils and insect-based feed for fish and other animals. Every part of the black soldier fly is used so there is no waste. ADM’s byproducts can be used in production. Chris Cuddy, an ADM senior vice president, says insect farming “stands out as a true solution” to meet the demand for animal protein.