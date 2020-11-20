SwedishAmerican to get new COVID-19 treatment

ROCKFORD (WREX) — SwedishAmerican Hospital is about to get a new tool that could help treat some COVID-19 patients.

Doctors say it is an antibody treatment. Last week, the FDA gave Swedes emergency authorization for the treatment.

It is intended for patients who have already tested positive for the virus. It should decrease the likelihood the person is admitted to the hospital. Swedes says the most at-risk patients will get the treatment.

"For what we know, the benefits of the medication are pretty good. They're not phenomenal. But that's why we're really making sure that we identify that patient population again who are greater than 65 and a little overweight. That seems to be where we see the best benefit," said Dr. Tom Carey.

SwedishAmerican says the antibody treatment will be available in the next several weeks.