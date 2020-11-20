Stroll on State decorations underway in downtown Rockford

Rockford (WREX) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Rockford.

Volunteers are putting up holiday decorations for the city's annual Stroll on State, even though the event has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was really important to our team and all of our volunteers to decorate so that we had that same feeling of the holidays in the central city during this year, which has been really dark in a lot of ways," said John Groh, president and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Those decorations include lights on the city's tree and ornaments across the area. Anyone is welcome to volunteer to continue decorating the city through Saturday.