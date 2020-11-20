Rockford Police Officer facing criminal sexual assault charges has order of protection filed against him

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police Officer Daniel Basile has been on paid administrative leave since October of 2019 due to charges of criminal sexual assault. However, according to court documents, an order of protection has been filed against him.

According to the court documents, the woman who filed this order is not the alleged rape victim from the 2019 incident.

The order was filed November 12th and outlines multiple allegations of intimidation, stalking, as well as a threat of violence. For example, one allegation outlines a time Basile told the woman if she spent time with another man he'd add her to his "list". The woman explains this list contained people Basile said he'd "take out with him" if he were to lose his court case.

A different allegation outlines a time the woman says she was extremely intoxicated at a bar and Basile took her home. She says she woke up to seeing and hearing a camera flash. The woman adds she'd read a statement from Basile's rape victim, who stated Basile took pictures of her without her consent.

Basile was arrested by Rockford Police on October 23rd, 2019 for charges of criminal sexual assault. The department says once it learned of the allegations, Basile was immediately place on administrative leave.

13 News reached out to Rockford Police for a comment and to better understand if this order of protection would impact Basile's placement on paid administrative leave. A representative with the department says they are looking into these inquiries.