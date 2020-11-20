Rockford City Hall limiting public access due to state-mandated mitigations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford City Hall is about to be off limits to the public. The City of Rockford is limiting public access to city hall starting Friday due to the new state-mandated mitigation measures.



As a result, all code and parking ticket hearings scheduled between Friday, November 20 and December 31, 2020 have been canceled. Notices with new hearing dates will be mailed one city hall is reopened to the public.



No decision has been made in terms of what will happen to the hearings for businesses that have violated mitigations.



Mayor McNamara says more information on what will happen to the hearings for violating businesses will be announced later this week.