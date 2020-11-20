Rockford Area Realtors teams up with local food bank this holiday season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A group of Stateline realtors teamed up with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to ensure the community doesn't go hungry.

Rockford Area Realtors usually hosts an annual holiday event where people donate funds and the groups donate the money to a local non-profit. This year, because of the pandemic, it wasn't able to host the event.

Instead, RAR decided to volunteer at the food bank. Realtors organized and sorted foods to give to those in need.

"There was a time in my life that I couldn't and so I thought that if I ever got to a place where I could," Connie Kelly with the Rockford Area Realtors said. "My philosophy is you can't out give God and so I try to give every oppertunity I can."

The group hopes to make this a regular event in the future.