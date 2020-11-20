Positivity rate for COVID-19 drops for 5th straight day in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 in Region 1 has gone down for the 5th straight day.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's rolling positivity rate for the virus was down to 19% as of Nov. 17. In the past 10 days of IDPH's reporting (Nov. 7-Nov. 17), the region's highest positivity rate was 20.9% on Nov. 12.



On Thursday, we got our first look at hospitalizations in Region 1.

Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Health Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, says three Rockford hospitals (SwedishAmerican Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony and Mercyhealth) have been working together since Nov. 6 due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.



Here's a look at the hospitalizations for the Rockford hospitals as of Thursday afternoon, according to Dr. Martell:

193 hospitalizations

41 patients in the ICU

27 patients on a ventilator

Here's a look at the hospitalizations for Region 1 as of Thursday afternoon, according to Dr. Martell:

282 hospitalizations

62 patients in the ICU

35 patients on a ventilator

Hospitals in Region 1 have already requested additional hospital beds. Dr. Martell says we'll get updates every Monday and Thursday on hospitalizations in the region.

As of Thursday night, 6,111 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,196 patients were in the ICU and 604 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

On Friday, Illinois health officials reported 13,012 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 across the state as well as 126 new deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 634,395 cases, including 11,304 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,024 specimens for a total 9,588,698.



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 13 – November 19, 2020 is 13.4%.