Police responding to ‘active situation’ at Wisconsin mall
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) -- A police dispatcher says officers are responding to "a very active situation" at a suburban Milwaukee mall.
The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the Friday afternoon incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted about 3:45 p.m. Friday that they are not responding to the mall.
The Mayfair Mall was the site of a shooting in February in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who also is Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him.
The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.